Habitat: Residents have concerns about the loss of wildlife habitat, among other worries

CONCERNS are growing in Thurnscoe about the impact of a proposed new housing estate which - residents believe - could bring around 900 additional people into a community with already-stretched resources.

Avant Homes have launched their own consultations over proposals which, if pursued, would see around 290 new homes go in the village, on a currently green-field site bounded by Thurnscoe Bridge Lane and Derry Avenue.

The land has been previously earmarked for housing under Barnsley Council’s Local Plan, drawn up several years ago, meaning the council accepts it is suitable for new homes.

However, some residents in the area find the prospect of a large new development alarming, both in terms on the stress it would put on the existing infrastructure, such as school places and doctors’ practices, and over the impact on wildlife through the loss of existing habitats.

There are also concerns about traffic congestion, particularly at weekends when the road around the proposed entrance site to the new development can become heavily parked because of auction events which take place nearby.

Resident Joanne Johnson said: “With the 880-plus homes that are already under construction on the old ‘Reema’ estate, the facilities within the village are already struggling to cope, not only with the lack of doctors, dentists, pharmacists, but also schools, jobs, public transport.

“It’s already classed as a deprived area and with no planned addition to any public services, the addition of more houses and residents will only add to that.

“Class sizes for most of the school years are 30-plus pupils, which could eventually be detrimental to children’s education.

“It will also have a massive impact on the wildlife in the area such as bats, owls, foxes, hares, deer, not to mention fish, that have been seen for the first time in many years.

“There is also the issue of road safety. Thurnscoe Bridge Lane is a very busy road and having another housing estate there will only add to this.

Some residents are now planning to make a pre-emptive approach to Barnsley Council to raise their concerns, highlighting that Thurnscoe only has one doctors’ surgery, along with one dentists, pharmacy and supermarket.

They highlight that, at this stage, there has been no indication that new public services would be created.