A MAIN road in Rawmarsh has been given a fresh look thanks to RMBC’s Towns and Village Fund.

Cllr David Sheppard

The improvements on Broad Street have been tied into this year’s Parkgate200 celebrations, with new planters featuring the logo.

Benches and plants have been added at Acorn Park, while a new piece of artwork will follow at Parkgate roundabout in the new year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr David Sheppard, Rawmarsh East ward, said: “For Parkgate’s 200th birthday, we wanted to bring something that all residents will make use of and enjoy, as well as celebrating their heritage.

“I am really pleased to see the results of this project and know that residents will be able to enjoy the new features for many years to come.”

Ward colleague Cllr Rachel Hughes, added: “Before the works, Broad Street in Rawmarsh looked a little tired and unloved.

“But by making these small differences you can see the huge impact they are having on the community and the businesses in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is great that residents have somewhere to meet their friends or have a bit of a rest in Acorn Park, and the artwork on the roundabout brings a sense of pride to our community.”

The Towns and Villages Fund is RMBC’s multi-million pound commitment to deliver improvements to towns and village centres outside Rotherham town centre.

Deputy leader Cllr Sarah Allen said: “Projects like this one show what a huge effect it can have on local people and businesses.