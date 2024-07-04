Rawmarsh & Conisbrough: Meet the candidates in this new general election seat

.

RAWMARSH & Conisbrough is a new constituency for the 2024 general election, replacing the former Wentworth & Dearne seat.

It now includes Edlington, Warmsworth, Conisbrough and Denaby in Doncaster alongside several Rotherham wards.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has provided these statements from the candidates standing in the new constituency.

“I’m a proud Yorkshireman, living with my family in Rotherham for nearly 30 years.

“I never forget I work for you as MP. And I’ve always been a campaigning MP, fighting successfully during the last couple of years to bring face-to-face banking back to Wath, stop the closure of a GP centre in Wickersley, win funding for local groups and restore bus services to Ravenfield and Wentworth.

“The government have now changed constituency boundaries, so I want to serve people in Edlington, Warmsworth, Conisbrough and Denaby in the same way.

“I’m also Labour’s Shadow Defence Secretary. After 14 years in which the Conservatives have hollowed out and underfunded our Armed Forces, I’ve set out Labour plans to defend Britain better. And working with veterans’ charities – like Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes – I’ve also drawn up plans to put the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law.

“If you feel ‘It’s time for change’, then I ask you to vote for Labour on July 4. Thank you.”

Oliver Harvey (Conservative Party)

“I’ve never worked in politics and I’m not a career politician. I grew up in Mid Wales and I’ve founded campaigns for major investment outside of London. I care passionately about our public services and the NHS, having grown up as a carer in my family.

“I will bring hard work, passion and grit as your MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough. I want to make this area the workshop of the world again by securing high quality investment and linking up with advanced manufacturing centres in Sheffield.

“As a father, I want this to be the best place in the UK to bring up kids. Having been a mentor to young adults I fully support the Conservatives’ pledge for 100,000 new apprenticeships, and providing young people with the skills they need. And I will fight to protect our green spaces and be a voice for residents on new development.”

Tom Hill (Green Party)

“Being the son of a steelworker father, union rep mother, and grandson of a pit worker, and bus driver, I go against the cliché view of what a typical green is.

“I am working class and proud. As a Green Party member since 2016, I’ve always been impressed by its commitment to workers’ rights.

“I was recently re-elected to Wentworth Parish Council; during my first term I introduced new benches to be enjoyed by many residents – elderly and young families alike.

“I was elected Mature Student’s Officer at Sheffield Student Union where I increased Mature Student involvement in Student Union elections by 80 per cent.

“Three of my core issues in this election are:

“Industry: Following the decimation of British steel companies in favour of inferior quality international steel, I believe there is a green future for stainless steel and its products right here in South Yorkshire where it all began, using modern, renewable techniques that don’t rely on fossil fuels.

“Heritage: I have a Masters degree in Medieval history and am part of a Conisbrough based Medieval re-enactment group. Heritage funding has been gutted by Tory cutbacks; I am committed to restoring it.

“Mental health: Like many people, I have been heavily affected by a mental health condition that I still live with, and witnessed first-hand the NHS’ long waiting lists, rundown buildings and pressures on staff.

“There is a mental health crisis, and it has been made worse by governments that have treated the mental health system as a frivolity instead of a necessity. I will prioritise mental health to finally bring the NHS mental health system into the 21st century.”

Adam Wood (Reform UK)

“Are you fed up with things not working? Prices going up? Your taxes sky-high? Your local community being ignored? Well, so am I! And that’s why I’m standing to be your next MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough for the Reform UK party.

“My name is Adam Wood and I am a recently-turned 25-year-old lad who just wants to try and make the local area better. I won’t sell you a thousand promises and then let you down, but I’ll bloody well try my hardest day-in-day-out for you all. I was born and bred in Rawmarsh and you all probably know just how tough it is growing up round here.

“To help make this area better I have a few key policies to save our constituency:

Re-Open Local Police Stations.

Creation Of a Constituency Business Council.

A Modern Transport System.

Conservation of historic buildings.

“I’m offering a genuine alternative and I will work LOCAL for you all. I hope I can count on your vote on July the 4th.”

Paul Horton (Liberal Democrats)

This candidate was unavailable for comment.

Robert Redfern Watson (The Workers Party of Great Britain)