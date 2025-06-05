Protest based on fake asylum claims had been feared
No such event happened, after Barnsley Council and the Home Office stepped in to quash the lies, spread by hand-delivered letters in the area, then repeated on social media platforms which failed to clarify the facts.
One of those has claimed the situation was confirmed to them from within Barnsley Council and an internal investigation is now going on to establish whether that claim is correct and, if so, who was responsible.
Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Police have assured the public they would take action if anyone organising a demonstration was deemed to have been inciting violence, or if anyone present had engaged in illegal acts.
Concerns were heightened by the events at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, less than a year ago, which saw a serious outbreak of trouble.
Among the dozens now jailed for there actions are many from the Dearne area.
Barnsley Council reported the original distribution of false information to South Yorkshire Police, but their conclusion was that no crime had been committed.
The issue was discussed at a Partners and Community Together meeting in Hoyland, where police, councillors and other agencies meet residents to discuss issues in their neighbourhood.
Councillors expressed frustration at the lack of options for South Yorkshire Police to take further action, with Cllr Tim Shepherd saying members felt “isolated” as a result.
Cllr Andy Wray questioned why planning a protest, based on misinformation, was not regarded as an “inflammatory” act.
They were told by police: “If there had been a protest with intent to cause disorder, that would be investigated.
“If there had been a protest, we would have been looking at people who caused disorder, and people who planned disorder. Thankfully, it didn’t happen.”
The problem of false information circulating on social media emerged again last week, when flats in Goldthorpe were vandalised, with graffiti sprayed on the building.
That had been wrongly identified as accommodation for asylum-seekers and, again, Barnsley Council moved quickly to confirm the truth.
The council has had leaflets printed, which are circulated at public events, to spell out facts around migration and Barnsley.
