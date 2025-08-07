Prospect of Dinnington's long-awaited £12m regeneration draws closer

ALL FORMAL objections to a Compulsory Purchase Order linked to the regeneration of Dinnington town centre have been withdrawn - marking a step forward in bringing the proposed redevelopment to reality.

If the CPO is now successful, it should allow the scheme to commence.

The scheme, led by Rotherham Council and backed by more than £11 million in Levelling Up funding - made available by the previous Government - would transform the area between Laughton Road and Constable Lane, including the open-air market and a number of ageing and disused buildings.

The council says it aims to create a vibrant, safer, and more accessible town centre through the demolition of derelict properties, construction of new commercial units, and the introduction of a flexible town square space for community events and trading.

Transformation: Dinnington is in line for a big makeover

The authority has put another £1m into the project.

Negotiations with landowners and businesses have been ongoing, and council documents state an agreement has now been reached with all affected parties, and all objections submitted to the formal acquisition process have been formally withdrawn.

Council documents state the authority has addressed objections by offering relocation support, adjusting rent arrangements where possible, and providing existing occupiers with first refusal on new units within the scheme.

No alternative regeneration proposals were put forward by objectors, and all formal objections were withdrawn by 30 June.

Planning permission was granted in 2023, but the council cannot start the project without securing control of the whole site.

Rother Valley MP Jake Richards, who attended the inquiry held last month at the New York Stadium, spoke in support of the council’s vision and emphasised the urgent need for investment in the town.

“This regeneration project is a golden opportunity to begin to rewrite the years of decline and turn the page to becoming a more prosperous, attractive town,” he said.

Under the proposed scheme, the revamped town centre would feature a reoriented market square, six new commercial units, refurbished premises along Laughton Road, improved lighting, welfare facilities for traders, and safer links to the nearby bus interchange.

A decision on the CPO is expected from the Secretery of State in due course.