Forty years ago: But Orgreave questions remain unanswered

PRESSURE is mounting on Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to spell out the Government’s plans for an inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave 40 years ago.

There has been a long-running campaign to have the circumstances of the notorious confrontation between police and striking miners at the Orgreave coking plant examined independently.

It led to many miners sustaining serious injuries, with dozens also facing serious criminal charges, which were dropped before trials could go ahead.

Now Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has written to the Home Secretary asking what will now happen. She has campaigned for an inquiry, as has the Orgreave Truth and Justice group.

In a letter to the Home Secretary, she states: “The previous Conservative Government betrayed campaigners.

“I held meetings with the then Home Secreaty Teresa May and Orgreave Truth and Justice Committee.

“May committed to an inquiry, only to U-turn at the last minute when she became prime minister and decline to do so.”

She said an inquiry was a necessary part of the process of rebuilding South Yorkshire Police and said: “The people of South Yorkshire deserve to know the truth about their police force. Only then can we begin to trust and move on.”

When Ms Cooper was shadow Home Secretary, she told the Advertiser that addressing the issue was part of the Labour party’s ambition, should it gain power - which it did in the landslide election victory.

At the time, she declined to put a timescale on the work, however, stating: “We set out in Labour’s Policy Forum that we support having an inquiry into what happened at Orgreave.

“That means we would have the truth. It is really important.”

The party had been in discussions with NUM president Chris Kitchen on the issue even before the party won power.

South Yorkshire’s former Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, also told the Advertiser that Labour’s then deputy leader, now deputy Prime Minister, had confirmed Labour would “look at some kind of inquiry”.

Dr Billings launched work years ago to have all South Yorkshire Police’s records relating to Orgreave digitised, meaning they would be easily available for examination should an investigation proceed.