Potholes: 'Investment is working' says Rotherham Council

Pothole

Rotherham Council says it is on top of pothole repairs in the borough despite hundreds of compensation claims made by motorists.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority insists it listens to the public's demands to restore damaged roads – even stating that workmen have fixed serious problems within four hours.

A different view of the situation was published by the Accident Claims Advice (ACA) organisation, which specialises in advising motorists on whether they are eligible to claim injuries and damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ACA says claims against the council for pothole issues have risen by 86 percent since 2022.

Pothole Compensation

"In the last three years, the local authority says it has spent a total of £733,925 on pothole repairs as well as forking out a further £12,600 in compensation claims," they said.

ACA added that the council had confirmed, after a Freedom of Information request, that it had 263 potholes in need of repair as of January this year.

There had been 408 legal claims lodged against it over the last three years, with the figure increasing from 72 claims in 2022 to 134 in 2023/24. The council also confirmed it has had 13 pothole damage claims lodged so far this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Cllr Robert Taylor, Cabinet member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy, believes the situation is in hand.

“We’re committed to providing good quality roads and footways to help keep the people who use them safe," he said.

"Residents have told us that roads are a priority, and we will continue to invest in them.

“In December 2023, we approved a £16m, four-year Highway Repair Programme (which started 2024/25) to deliver repairs across 235 maintenance schemes – around 34.6 miles of roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This follows significant previous investment, £39m of funding between 2015-2024, which has made significant improvements to the borough’s highway network, with the number of potholes reported falling by 50 percent over that period.

"The falling number of complaints suggests that our roads investment is working.

“In addition to the £55m we’ve committed since 2015, we also have a £900,000 budget for unplanned work, including pothole repair, in the next financial year.

“We’re committed to repairing potholes as quickly as possible and prioritise on a risk-based approach outlined in our Highways Inspection Code of Practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When a pothole is reported, it’s assessed by our expert teams who investigate," said Cllr Taylor.

"Depending on the severity of the pothole, some of our repairs are delivered in less than four hours from when they were reported."

Do you have a longstanding pothole issue in your community? Write to us at [email protected]