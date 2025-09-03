Political 'fudge' offered to give solo Reform councillor political influence

A MATHEMATICAL quirk means Rotherham’s newest - and only Reform - councillor cannot be offered seats on any of the authority’s influential committees.

But an independent colleague is now offering a political ‘fudge’ to ensure Cllr Harrison can become involved in council business at committee level, if he chooses to take up the offer. Cllr Tony Harrison was voted onto the council to represent the Keppel ward at a recent by-election. His success has eaten further into Labour’s thin majority on the council, but while Labour remains the dominant party, political rules dictate they must have a majority on each of the council’s internal bodies. With Rotherham council’s make-up as it is, Cllr Harrison’s election does not change that situation - meaning there are no vacant seats which could be offered to him, at this point. Although he represents Reform, because he is their only councillor he is officially categorised as an independent, for administrative reasons. Now, fellow-independent Cllr Michael Bennett-Syvester is offering to give up one of his seats, either on the Health Select Commission or Joint Consultative Committee, should his Reform colleague wish to take it. But even then, the transfer could not happen until November. Cllr Bennett-Sylvester said he had made the offer “in the interests of fairness”. To allow Cllr Harrison more personal influence ahead of that date, he has told council officials: “In the meantime so he can take part in the committee process I will name Cllr Harrison as my substitute on whichever seat he wishes (I’m aware this will negatively impact on the my attendance figures).” The council’s Democratic Services unit had told political group leaders and independent councillors: “The political balance calculation has been re-run following the Keppel by-election held in mid July. “There are no changes to the seats available from the allocation agreed by the council on 21 May 2025. “As such, it is not necessary to take a report toe the council on this matter.” Changes to which councillors hold seats on whichever committee could be made by group leaders. However, changes for non-aligned members still needed approval from the council. That would mean taking a report to the authority when it meets in November.