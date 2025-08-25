Plea for progress on stalled rebuild of Swinton Academy

SWINTON councillors have written to the Government with a plea for progress on plans to rebuild Swinton Academy - which have been at a standstill for two years.

The school was earmarked for attention under the School Rebuilding Programme which was announced in 2023, under the previous administration.

But there has been no progress since then and now councillors have approached to Department for Education to ask for “a confirmed timeline for the rebuild and meaningful engagement with school leadership and local stakeholders”.

The letter, to Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson, say “the project appears to be at a total standstill, leaving students, staff and families in uncertainty and inhabiting a building in decline”.

That decline has forced the sixth form to close, they say, and demand for places at the school means “enrolment for year seven has dropped to its lowest level in the school’s history”.

Council leader Chris Read and councillor colleagues Victoria Cusworth, Nigel Harper and Gina Monk, who all represent communities in the area have sent the letter, which goes on to say: “We are concerned that these outcomes are not incidental and that they may be direct consequences of prolonged underinvestment in a school that has awaited reconstruction since the cancellation of the Building Schools for the Future programme in 2010.”

They say: “Swinton Academy serves a proud and resilient community.

“Its students deserve modern, safe, and inspiring facilities that match their aspirations.

“The current condition of the school not only undermines education delivery but also erodes community morale and local confidence in Government promises.”