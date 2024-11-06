New route: buses could be operated differently

ROTHERHAM residents are being given the chance to look over proposals which could see the town’s bus services - and those serving the rest of the county - taken back under public control.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The objective is get views and observations from bus users before decisions on how to proceed with the proposals are taken by South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority.

That has responsibility for bus services and is exploring the possibility of taking them back under public control, as they were before the Thatcher Government introduced deregulation in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of drop-in sessions, where people can learn more about the plans and the change they could bring, start on Tuesday, with an event at the Montgomery Hall Theatre, Wath, from 5pm to 7pm.

Consultation venue: Riverside House

Another takes place at Riverside House, from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday November 26.

They are part of 12 weeks of consultations. The plans, if they proceed, would see SYMCA take control of the bus network, including depots and bus fleets, with responsibility for timetables, service standards, tickets and fares.

SYMCA Chief Executive Martin Swales OBE said: “It is vital that we hear from the public, businesses and a range of organisations about what they think about our proposals to bring bus services back under public control through bus franchising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to bring the consultation to the attention of the public.

“That’s why I would urge as many people as possible to attend and have their say, so we can decide the best way forward for a better-connected region that works for everyone who lives and works here.”

There will be questionnaires at each event for visitors.