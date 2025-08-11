Plans to put homes in a back garden recommended for refusal

PLANS to put three new homes in the overgrown garden of a house in Greasbrough are being recommended for refusal by Rotherham Council - with concerns about over-development and road safety.

The council has been asked for permission to develop the land, which had been grassed but has become scrubland in the current era.

The proposals, which would see a new access created onto Green Road, generated dozens of responses from neighbours, with concerns about potential overdevelopment being a major issue.

Rotherham Council’s own transport team recommended the application should be rejected on the grounds that visibility for traffic from the site would not be adequate to meet safety guidelines.

The recommendation to councillors, who meet on August 14 to decide on the application, states “visibility at the proposed vehicular access to Green Street is severely restricted to the right, such that the driver of a vehicle leaving the site, must emerge into the highway before an acceptable degree of visibility is available.

“The proposed development would be significant detrimental in terms of highway safety.”

In addition, the council states the proposed development would have “an overall unsatisfactory visual appearance” which would “be at odds with the character of the general surfing built form on this part of Green Street”.

The council has also raised concerns with the impact of the development on properties on Booth Street, with higher land levels leading to a loss of privacy for them - and although a fence had been proposed to address that, it would it “further increases the dominant impact on neighbours” states a report to councillors.