Plans for 349 homes in Bramley - next to 320 already under construction

PLANS which could see 349 new homes constructed in Bramley have been submitted to Rotherham Council – next to an estate already being built.

Developers have applied for outline planning permission, for the site, off Moor Lane South.

If approved, that would set the principle that the site was suitable for housing, with detailed plans to be considered later.

The site has already been take out of the Green Belt and the developer, Hallam Land is arguing that its plans should be allowed because Rotherham Council cannot demonstrate a supply of land to meet housing needs over the next five years.

That is something Rotherham Council has previously refuted, but if correct would make it easier to get land not earmarked for current development by the council passed.

Development would mean taking two agricultural fields for housing, which have access off Moor Lane South and Lidget Lane, though the proposed development would be accessed from the Moor Lane South only.

A site adjacent to the fields is currently under construction or housing and will provide 320 new homes.

Talks were held between the developer and Rotherham Council before the planning application was submitted.

Under normal planning rules, a development of that size would be expected to include 88 ‘affordable homes’ to help the social housing market.

However, that discussion resulted in a proposal to provide bungalows as part of that total, with each counting as two houses, reducing the total to just over half the expected number.

Planning documents state: “The bungalows will contribute to the overall provision of a broad mix of housing types, suitable for a range of households, particularly those requiring accessible, single level living.”

If approved, the site and the current development, being built by Redrow would leave another small section of agricultural land bounded on three sides by new housing.

That land also sits alongside Moor Lane South and has the same ‘safeguarded’ status as the and subject to the planning application - meaning it is not Green Belt, but is not expected to be used for current housing needs by the council.

Under the proposals, a public green space would be created at one side of the site, including ponds which would hold rain water in extreme weather.

A decision on the application will be made later.