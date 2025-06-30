Planning inspector rejects appeal over car wash application

A LEGAL challenge aimed at getting planning permission for a car wash on an industrial estate has failed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Council rejected an application for the car wash, at the Three T’s business park, on Chambers Road, Platts Common.

Applicant Wayne Hadfield contested that decision and lodged a planning appeal, but an inspector has now rejected that application.

It means Barnsley Council’s original decision stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was more complex than many because of disputes over the land, with the application site said to stretch beyond the land owned by Mr Hadfield.

In her findings, the inspector said “It has been drawn to my attention that the majority of the redline boundary is within the council’s ownership.

“Asset Management have strongly objected to the proposal and consider that it is an inappropriate use of council land, and they would not be willing to sell or lease on this basis.

“In addition, the business park owner of units 1-9 highlights that they own six parking spaces included in the area proposed, and that they do not give permission for the appellant to use their land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rejected: A planning inspector supported Barnsley Council's decision

“In contrast, the appellant states that they own 50 per cent of the site including unit ten and the whole parking area.

“They assert they have used the land in question for over 25 years and it is subject to adverse possession.”

Land ownership is not normally an issue in planning applications, but the inspector found in this case, it was, stating: “Given the circumstances of the case, it would not be possible to ensure that the proposed development could effectively operate as it would not be possible to ensure the safe operation, access and egress of the site.

“Additionally, I am not satisfied that there would be adequate parking for the proposed development as well as users of the Three T’s Business Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been concerns about traffic from customers, potentially queuing on Chambers Road and also around the impact on nearby business from potential noise caused by machinery on site, or spray from washing.

The planning application confirmed that the change of use had been started, but not completed.