New service should get 400 back into work this year

Boroughwide help: Hundreds can expect help back to work

WORK to help people back into jobs in Rotherham is to start this year with a £1.7m funding package from the Government.

It is hoped the investment will help reduce numbers of working-age people who are ‘economically inactive’, which now accounts for almost one in three of people in that age-band.

Numbers have been increasing in Rotherham over recent years, with numbers now accounting more than 40,000 people, who have become stuck in a cycle of joblessness.

Around 15,000 have long-term health issues, which may affect their ability to work.

The Government is expecting the trailblazer, which will include those working in the health service, to link up with at least 1,000 people through the course of the year.

There is a target that 400 of those should get back into work as a result.

Rotherham Council has its own service, called Employment Solutions, but that only has the capacity to help limited numbers.

The new service will be part of a South Yorkshire-wide ‘trailblazer’, one of several across the country.

It is anticipated that funding for several years of work will be available, though the current funding is for the current year.

The funding has now been accepted by the council’s ruling cabinet, and members were told it had been discussed by members of the authority’s scrutiny panel - who question how services operate - to ensure the trailblazer and Employment Solutions targeted different areas, rather than duplicating the work done.

Cllr Brian Steele said when the scrutiny panel looked at the proposal: “Some of the main issues were how we are targeting the right people, how it sits alongside Employment Solutions.

“The programme will extend for a further three years. Scrutiny wanted a four-month update and a further report in 12 months, for the conclusion of the pilot and how it has gone.

“This was a South Yorkshire initiative, Rotherham needed the help more than others.

“We also made sure veterans were part of the programme,” he said.

Council leader Chris Reed said there was “a complexity of needs” among those out of work and also said it would take time before people benefitted from the new service.