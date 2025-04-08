New round of Government cash could help Rotherham's poorest
Rotherham Council’s ruling cabinet has yet to authorise the acceptance of the £4.3m to finance the measures, from the Household Support Fund Grant.
They meet on Monday to consider that decision, and if they go ahead, it would mean more than £2.6m available to fund school holiday food vouchers for those who get free school meals, up to Easter next year.
Households would get help from a £950,000 fund to help with council tax bills.
Another £500,000 would go towards supporting those needing help with energy costs and £90,000 to help those leaving the care system.
Voluntary and community groups could be awarded £60,000 to help support vulnerable households over the festive period, with another £100,000 used to provide parcels of household goods to be distributed in the community.
The HSF has already been in place in Rotherham, with almost £2.5m spent in the last six months.
That included a similar scheme for school holiday food vouchers and the same sum to help provide support over the festivities.
More cash, more than £1.1m, was spent on helping people deal with energy costs and £150,000 went on support for council tax.
A report on the results of that spending is expected to go before cabinet members in June.
The HSF was introduced in the 2021/2 financial year, with the current Government confirming its extension for another year in November’s budget.
Local authorities are bound by a set of criteria as to how the money can be used.
