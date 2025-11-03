New plan for special needs pupils as demand continues to increase

Helping hand: Rotherham Council is planning to do more for SEND pupils

Rotherham Council has unveiled a new long-term plan to tackle growing demand for school places and support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), as the number of pupils requiring specialist provision continues to rise.

The new SEND Sufficiency Strategy will replace the existing plan, which runs until 2026 under the government’s Safety Valve agreement, a national programme designed to help councils bring high needs education spending under control while improving local provision.

The council said the long-term strategy aims to identify the level and type of provision needed across the borough so that all pupils with SEND can access appropriate education close to home.

A council report states that demand for support has been climbing steadily across the borough.

Rotherham currently has around 57,000 children under 18, and more than 45,000 in local schools. But half of its special schools are already full or above capacity, and requests for Education, Health and Care Plans continue to rise.

Forecasts suggest that by 2028, the borough will need around 380 additional places in mainstream schools, rising to around 670 by 2030, equivalent to about 40 per cent of the current mainstream cohort.

Special schools are expected to need 161 extra places by 2028, and up to 300 more by 2030. Post-16 and further education settings could require around 170 extra places by the end of the decade, while demand for independent specialist provision could also grow by more than 120 places if no action is taken.

As part of developing the new strategy, the council held discussions with mainstream and special schools, post-16 providers, health partners, parents, carers and young people. Feedback was also gathered through the Schools Forum, SENCO network events and established quality assurance processes.

These conversations focused on what is working well and where improvements are needed, particularly in relation to SEND provision, the graduated approach to support, and outreach services.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs account for the largest share of EHC plans locally. By 2030, the number of children with ASD as their primary need could increase by more than 500, and those with SEMH needs by over 400.

The strategy acknowledges the scale of the challenge and sets out how the council plans to address it.

This includes expanding capacity in existing mainstream and special schools, improving inclusion and early intervention, and reducing reliance on expensive out-of-area placements by developing more suitable local options.

The report states that this will involve working closely with schools, health partners and further education providers to identify where new places can be created and how existing spaces can be adapted. The council will also continue to invest in initiatives started under the Safety Valve programme, including its Specialist Inclusion Team and strengthened support networks for mainstream schools.

The long-term aim is to ensure more children with SEND can be educated in their own communities, with a consistent standard of support and improved opportunities after school.

Progress will be monitored through the SEND Sufficiency Board and the SEND Executive Partnership Board, with annual updates to scrutiny and cabinet.