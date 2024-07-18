Rother Valley Labour candidate Jake Richards at the launch of his campaign.

ROTHERHAM’S new MP Jake Richards has warned that he believes the council’s performance “can improve” and has already asked for an update on much-anticipated regeneration work in Dinnington.

Mr Richards, who won the Rother Valley Constituency for Labour from Conservative predecessor Alex Stafford, has written to Rotherham Council chief executive Sharon Kemp for up to date information on progress with the project.

He told the Advertiser: “It is disgraceful. We have no idea what is going on. Then, myths start spreading that it is not happening.

“I don’t think that is true but we need to know. The lack of communication is not good enough.”

He has insisted that his stance will be to put local communities ahead of party politics: “My job is to stand up for the interests of my constituents,” he said.

“I think Rotherham Council’s performance can improve and I want to work with them to improve the services they offer my constituents and that means working with them in a constructive manner.”

However, he went on: “Just because there is a Labour council, Labour mayor and now a Labour Government, it doesn’t mean there are no tensions, arguments and debates.

“I will be holding the council to account.”

Other local issues he will be focusing attention on include problems for pedestrians crossing the A57 at Swallownest and Anston and also the performance of the number 27 bus service, between Anston and Crystal Peaks.

He said he believed the community “deserve better” in terms of public transport.

A wider aim for the area was to encourage greater investment, which is why the Dinnington regeneration work was so important, he said.

He will also be putting pressure on Government colleagues to improve NHS services in the area as quickly as possible, though conceded that work would take time.

A priority for Rother Valley was tackling the ‘dentistry desert’ in the area, which meant it was virtually impossible for residents to find an NHS dentist to deal with their needs.

He will also be pressing for new neighbourhood police officers, with the Government promising 13,000 nationally, to be used to improve cover for rural villages in the area.

“I live in Woodsetts and can’t remember the last time we saw a bobby on the beat,” he said.