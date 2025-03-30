New housing estate brings £1m investment for Wath
The Defence Secretary joined Rotherham Councillors for the official opening on the Brampton Vale estate, in Barnsley Road, Wath.
In addition to providing new homes for sale, the estate will contribute 78 houses, from the 311 total, as affordable homes.
Nine have already been allocated to Rotherham Council.
Builders Persimmon are also contributing more than £1m in Section 106 money, to be used to make sure local services cope with future demands.
More than £600,000 of that will go towards improving schools in the area, with more going towards public transport, providing play areas and sports facilities.
Mr Healey said: “Developments like Brampton Vale help address the pressing need for more housing in Rotherham, while also providing lasting benefits for local residents, whether it’s funding for schools, enhanced public spaces, or improved local infrastructure.”
