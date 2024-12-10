New homes could go up on site of disused miners' welfare club
Under the proposals - which will be considered by Rotherham Council - seven new homes would go up on part of the site, in Alexandra Street, in three blocks.
All would feature three bedrooms and the developers intention, they say in planning documents, is to create ‘much-needed low cost housing on this vacant brown field site.’
Their justification for putting homes on the site is “With building land being scarce in the Rother Valley use of such sites is a sustainable use of derelict land and reduces the need to build on green field sites.”
An earlier proposal for a larger development have now been abandoned, with the site divided into three plots and the new application is for one of those.
Under the planned design, gardens would be a minimum of ten metres deep and “quite generous in area and interesting in appearance in order to promote biodiversity,” according to planning documents.
Access to the site would be from Alexandra Street and Mullet Lane, with convenient access to bus services into Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield.
Under the proposals, the new homes would be built in brick, to maintain an appearance similar to other housing in the area.
The developers say: “The site has been unused for a number of years, during which vandalism and fly tipping has become a regular problem.
Maltby Parish Council had ‘welcomed’ the proposal, according to the information submitted to Rotherham Council.