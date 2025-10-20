MP questions Government over 'stalled' sexual exploitation inquiry

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion has called on the Government to make progress with its proposed new national inquiry into group-based sexual exploitation.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was announced four months ago - following a debate about whether or not a national investigation, rather than local inquiries, was needed.

Now Ms Champion has written to Jess Phillips, Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, to question the rate of progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been prompted, along with co-author Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, by national press speculation that work to appoint a chair for the new inquiry has stalled.

Letter: Sarah Champion MP

If correct, that would be highly significant, because the Minister has previously indicated the chair - when in place - will play a crucial role in shaping the inquiry’s terms of reference.

Together, they state in the letter: “We are extremely concerned that the failure to make progress in the appointment of a chair is leading to substantial delays in the inquiry beginning its crucial work.

“We strongly believe that the inquiry should be tightly focused and avoid the sprawling scope that hindered the work of the previous independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation, weakening its impact and confidence in its conclusions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say there remains: “No clarity on its scope, its remit, its terms of references or the resources at its disposal”.

They gave asked for an update with an anticipated timescale around when a chair is expected to be appointed and the inquiry established.

The investigation was announced to look at the issue, which has affected a string of towns and cities - including Rotherham - from an over-arching perspective.