MP questions Government over 'stalled' sexual exploitation inquiry
That was announced four months ago - following a debate about whether or not a national investigation, rather than local inquiries, was needed.
Now Ms Champion has written to Jess Phillips, Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, to question the rate of progress.
She has been prompted, along with co-author Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, by national press speculation that work to appoint a chair for the new inquiry has stalled.
If correct, that would be highly significant, because the Minister has previously indicated the chair - when in place - will play a crucial role in shaping the inquiry’s terms of reference.
Together, they state in the letter: “We are extremely concerned that the failure to make progress in the appointment of a chair is leading to substantial delays in the inquiry beginning its crucial work.
“We strongly believe that the inquiry should be tightly focused and avoid the sprawling scope that hindered the work of the previous independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation, weakening its impact and confidence in its conclusions.”
They say there remains: “No clarity on its scope, its remit, its terms of references or the resources at its disposal”.
They gave asked for an update with an anticipated timescale around when a chair is expected to be appointed and the inquiry established.
The investigation was announced to look at the issue, which has affected a string of towns and cities - including Rotherham - from an over-arching perspective.