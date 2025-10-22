Move to get green waste collection charge scrapped next year
The Conservative group wants the authority to move from its current position on a £10 discount for those affected by missed collections to abolishing the whole charge.
The motion is the party’s response to the problems which left green waste uncollected at the height of summer.
They also want to see an independent inquiry into what went wrong, with findings to be fed back to the council within six months.
The problems emerged from changes to the way the council operates bin collections, to improve safety.
However, some collection staff reported high levels of sick leave among colleagues, exacerbating problems.
The council called in agency staff and started recruiting to help increase its own team of collection staff.
However, when collections resumed they were once a month instead of once a fortnight, and remained at that level until the winter regime of monthly collections kicked in, as expected.
The council announced the £10 rebate, to be paid as a discount on next year’s charge, as an acknowledgement of the problems service users had experienced.
At the time, Cllr Simon Ball was critical of the level of help available to disabled residents and those without vehicles to move the waste to recycling centres themselves.
Motions to the full council are subject to a vote and can be used as a device to focus attention on particular issues.
The next full council meeting in Rotherham is on November 5.