Massive spending boost for Mexborough and Conisbrough

PARTS of Conisbrough and Mexborough will benefit from a multi-million pound Government windfall - with residents getting the chance to help decide how the cash will be spent.

Several areas of Doncaster, including Conisbrough North and Mexborough West, have been selected for investment totalling £61m through the Pride of Place programme, which is being funded by the Government.

Over the next decade, those two areas will get £2m a year, totalling £40m for the two communities.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has said the money will “breathe new life into some of our most deprived communities over a ten year period.”

City of Doncaster Council has already been conducting its own work with residents to establish what they would like to see happen within their communities.

“In Doncaster we are committed to working with all our communities, bring added benefits to local neighbourhoods,” she said.

“This funding provides fantastic opportunities to build on the work already taking place across our city and is very much in line with Doncaster’s direction to build services around the needs of our residents and communities.

“This is the first time in a very long time that we have had this amount of money to invest in dedicated communities and where we can make big funding decisions at a very local level in consultation with people who live and work there,” she said.

MP John Healey, who represents Conisbrough as part of his constituency, said the money would mean £20m, or £2m a year over the next decade, for that area.

He said: “What’s even better is that it will be up to local people to decide how this money is spent.

“It could go towards improving our parks, fixing up empty buildings, or bringing ew life to our high street, but it’s for our community to choose.”

He has invited those with ideas to contact him. The announcement provoked a widespread response on social media, with one suggestion being improvements to the old council office, with others suggesting a flood-lit all-weather football pitch and new park.

The investment fits into a wider Government programme, called Plan for Change, which will operate over a decade, to help ensure that communities thrive.

There is also work to help improve safety, build new homes, roads and GP surgeries which communities need to progress.