Lower power bills promised for new Rotherham market traders

ROTHERHAM’S new library and market building are to get solar panels to generate cheap electricity – paid for with a grant from the Government’s new energy company.

Immediate winners will be market stall holders, who will benefit from lower power costs.

They are among seven projects in South Yorkshire - the rest are in Doncaster - being funded by Great British Energy, which has been set up to drive forwards the aim of providing cost effective and ‘green’ power for the country.

Across the nation, £10m is being invested, but it is estimated that could bring benefits worth £35m across the lifetime of the equipment bought.

Rotherham’s new market and library are significant components of the regeneration of the town centre and the investment, made through South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, has been welcomed by Mayor Oliver Coppard.

He said: “I made a promise to deliver a clean energy transformation for South Yorkshire and we’re delivering on that promise.”

The new projects were “a year signal South Yorkshire is at the heart of the UK’s green energy revolution.”

“By working closely with our local authority partners, we’re lowering energy bills, and building a more sustainable future for South Yorkshire.

Promise; Mayor Oliver Coppard

“The Rotherham Outdoor Market scheme is a brilliant example of how innovation can power local adaptation and resilience.

“By reducing emissions and energy costs, we’re supporting the stallholders who are the beating heart of the market - helping them grow in the face of rising energy prices and making the market more attractive to both traders and shoppers,” he said.