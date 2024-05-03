LIVE: Rotherham Council elections 2024
The verification process took place after polls closed at 10pm yesterday, and the count is taking place today at Magna.
RMBC says results from the first wards are expected early on Friday afternoon.
The current make-up of Rotherham Council before today’s results is:
31 Labour
15 Conservative
7 Independent
4 Liberal Democrat
2 Independent Conservative
Rotherham Council election results 2024
RESULT: Maltby East
Maltby East (two – elected in bold)
Lee James Hunter (Con)
Donna Sutton (Lab)
Adam James Tinsley (Con)
Margaret Eileen Towler (LD)
John Andrew Webster (Lab)
That’s 1 Labour gain from Conservatives in this ward.
RESULT: Hoober
Hoober (three – elected in bold)
Charles Ball (Con)
Val Ball (Con)
Rajmund Edwin Brent (Lab)
Michael Edwin Dennis (Con)
Thomas Walter Hill (Green)
Denise Lelliott (Lab)
Steve Scutt (LD)
John Williams (Lab)
Labour gain one seat. This had been the scene of the Tories’ 20 seats last time out.
RESULT: Brinsworth
Brinsworth (two – elected in bold)
Adam Jonathon Carter (LD)
Charlotte Rachel Carter (LD)
James Ian Crowe (Green)
Alexander Neal Hall (Con)
Samuel David Jackson (Lab)
Graham Frederick Penn (Con)
David John Roche (Lab)
Lib Dem group leader Cllr Adam Carter retains his seat, with Cllr Charlotte Carter keeping the husband & wife ward team going.
RESULT: Wath
Wath (two – elected in bold)
Louise Fiona Burnett (Con)
Simon Lee Burnett (Con)
Michael Chambers (Social Democratic Party)
Sheila Cowen (Lab)
Ingrid Mary Frances House (LD)
Dave Jackson (Lab)
Deputy mayor Cllr Sheila Cowen set to become the Mayor of Rotherham for the civic year 2024/25. She had been among those the Labour party thought about deselecting.
RESULT: Swinton Rockingham
Swinton Rockingham (two – elected in bold)
David Leslie Harrison Le Neve (Con)
Gina Monk (Lab)
Chris Read (Lab)
Linda Read (LD)
Simon Anthony Webb (Con)
Before today...
Election count
Voting took place yesterday for all 59 seats on Rotherham Council.
