Live

LIVE: Rotherham Council elections 2024

VOTING took place yesterday for all 59 seats on Rotherham Council.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 3rd May 2024, 10:17 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 10:40 BST
Rotherham Town HallRotherham Town Hall
Rotherham Town Hall

The verification process took place after polls closed at 10pm yesterday, and the count is taking place today at Magna.

RMBC says results from the first wards are expected early on Friday afternoon.

The current make-up of Rotherham Council before today’s results is:

31 Labour

15 Conservative

7 Independent

4 Liberal Democrat

2 Independent Conservative

Rotherham Council election results 2024

13:24 BST

RESULT: Maltby East

Maltby East (two – elected in bold)

Lee James Hunter (Con)

Donna Sutton (Lab)

Adam James Tinsley (Con)

Margaret Eileen Towler (LD)

John Andrew Webster (Lab)

That’s 1 Labour gain from Conservatives in this ward.

13:11 BST

..
.
13:05 BST

RESULT: Hoober

Hoober (three – elected in bold)

Charles Ball (Con)

Val Ball (Con)

Rajmund Edwin Brent (Lab)

Michael Edwin Dennis (Con)

Thomas Walter Hill (Green)

Denise Lelliott (Lab)

Steve Scutt (LD)

John Williams (Lab)

Labour gain one seat. This had been the scene of the Tories’ 20 seats last time out.

13:00 BSTUpdated 13:02 BST

RESULT: Brinsworth

Brinsworth (two – elected in bold)

Adam Jonathon Carter (LD)

Charlotte Rachel Carter (LD)

James Ian Crowe (Green)

Alexander Neal Hall (Con)

Samuel David Jackson (Lab)

Graham Frederick Penn (Con)

David John Roche (Lab)

Lib Dem group leader Cllr Adam Carter retains his seat, with Cllr Charlotte Carter keeping the husband & wife ward team going.

12:58 BST

RESULT: Wath

Wath (two – elected in bold)

Louise Fiona Burnett (Con)

Simon Lee Burnett (Con)

Michael Chambers (Social Democratic Party)

Sheila Cowen (Lab)

Ingrid Mary Frances House (LD)

Dave Jackson (Lab)

Deputy mayor Cllr Sheila Cowen set to become the Mayor of Rotherham for the civic year 2024/25. She had been among those the Labour party thought about deselecting.

12:52 BST

RESULT: Swinton Rockingham

Swinton Rockingham (two – elected in bold)

David Leslie Harrison Le Neve (Con)

Gina Monk (Lab)

Chris Read (Lab)

Linda Read (LD)

Simon Anthony Webb (Con)

12:48 BST

Before today...

The current make-up of Rotherham Council before today’s results is:

31 Labour

15 Conservative

7 Independent

4 Liberal Democrat

2 Independent Conservative

11:50 BST

The election count, Magna, on Friday morningThe election count, Magna, on Friday morning
The election count, Magna, on Friday morning
10:01 BST

Election count

Voting took place yesterday for all 59 seats on Rotherham Council.

The verification process took place after polls closed at 10pm yesterday, and the count is taking place today at Magna.

RMBC says results from the first wards are expected early on Friday afternoon.

Related topics:Rotherham CouncilLiberal Democrat