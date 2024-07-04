Live

Live: General election 2024 in Rotherham

By Gareth Dennison
Published 4th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST
WELCOME to the Advertiser’s coverage of the 2024 general election in Rotherham.

Updates will appear below.

12:45 BSTUpdated 12:50 BST

Stage is set...

The stage is set... although this one is completely unrelated to the election. This is the scene at Clifton Park, ahead of the Reytons’ big homecoming gig at the weekend.

The election count will take place (with a marginally smaller stage) at Rotherham Leisure Centre.

12:26 BST

Candidates' statements: Rawmarsh & Conisbrough

This new seat was created from the old Wentworth & Dearne constituency following the boundary review.

Here’s some words from the candidates aiming to become the first MP for Rawmarsh & Conisbrough:

https://www.rotherhamadvertiser.co.uk/news/politics/rawmarsh-conisbrough-meet-the-candidates-in-this-new-general-election-seat-4690525

12:24 BST

Candidates' statements: Rother Valley

If you live in the south of the borough, here are a few words from the Rother Valley would-be MPs vying for your vote:

https://www.rotherhamadvertiser.co.uk/news/politics/a-final-word-from-the-candidates-before-the-rother-valley-vote-4689405

12:15 BST

Candidates' statements: Rotherham

If you live in the Rotherham constituency and are yet to cast your vote, here are some words from the candidates about why they feel they deserve an X in the box by their name...

https://www.rotherhamadvertiser.co.uk/news/politics/statements-from-rotherham-candidates-standing-in-the-general-election-4690475

11:59 BST

Thousands of Rotherham voters are heading to the polls to decide the three MPs who will represent the area in the new parliament.

Polls close at 10pm. Don’t forget to take photo ID. Further information can be found on Rotherham Council’s website: https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/elections-voting/parliamentary-general-election-4-july-2024

