Late planning application after Hoyland sewer upgrade

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 29th Jul 2025, 14:15 BST
Access required: But Yorkshire Water needs planning permissionplaceholder image
Access required: But Yorkshire Water needs planning permission
YORKSHIRE Water has made a huge investment to help prevent flooding in the Hoyland area - but has now had to apply for planning consent after the event for some of the work.

It has installed underground tanks, intended to capture and store water in the event of extreme weather, to help prevent the sewer system being overwhelmed - leading to spills into water courses - at two locations.

Those works are covered by ‘permitted rights’, meaning planning permission is not needed, but an access path has been installed at one site, on land off Clough Fields Road in Hoyland - work which does need consent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the company has applied to Barnsley Council for approval, which would regularise the situation.

In addition, they have asked for permission to create a dropped kerb and vehicles cross-over, along with bollards and a gate, to prevent unauthorised access.

A decision on the application will be made later.

Related topics:Yorkshire WaterBarnsley Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice