CHALLENGE: Labour's Jake Richards

Labour’s Mr Richards, who will contest the general election seat, said he asked Conservative Mr Stafford for the question and answer and answer session following the accusation that he was “shying away” from open talks.

Mr Richards said: “Alexander Stafford’s colleagues in Dinnington suggested I was shying away from debate! This is not true.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So today, I have written to Alexander and suggested we organise a civil and polite public debate in Dinnington.

MP: Alexander Stafford

“Next year there will be a general election. After 14 years of Tory government the question will be clear for people: do they want another five years of Conservative rule or change with Labour?

“There are big issues to debate - from the economy, to the NHS, to crime and immigration.

“So let’s have a calm, open debate for the public to ask us questions and make up their own minds. I look forward to it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Richards added that the two would not agree on many of the solutions to the problems faced by the area or the country, but said voters deserved the opportunity to ask questions of both.