Labour candidate challenges MP for open debate

ROTHER Valley election candidate Jake Richards has challenged MP Alexander Stafford to a public debate.
By Andrew Mosley
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Labour’s Mr Richards, who will contest the general election seat, said he asked Conservative Mr Stafford for the question and answer and answer session following the accusation that he was “shying away” from open talks.

Mr Richards said: “Alexander Stafford’s colleagues in Dinnington suggested I was shying away from debate! This is not true.

“So today, I have written to Alexander and suggested we organise a civil and polite public debate in Dinnington.

“Next year there will be a general election. After 14 years of Tory government the question will be clear for people: do they want another five years of Conservative rule or change with Labour?

“There are big issues to debate - from the economy, to the NHS, to crime and immigration.

“So let’s have a calm, open debate for the public to ask us questions and make up their own minds. I look forward to it.”

Mr Richards added that the two would not agree on many of the solutions to the problems faced by the area or the country, but said voters deserved the opportunity to ask questions of both.

He suggested the debate should take place in the Middleton Hall in Dinnington next Friday evening. So far there has been no response.

