John Healey's woodland walks with special branch

Secretary of State for Defence John Healey greets Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and defence minister, Richard Marles as he arrives at MOD-owned Sheffield Forgemasters.

For years, John Healey found peace and solace as he strolled around his favourite woodland with wife Jackie.

After a hectic week of being an MP in Westminster, it was a heavenly time of tranquillity and nature.

These days, wandering along the 3.9-km circular trail is equally therapeutic – but he and Jackie have to share it with two others.

And their companions are not there to spot squirrels and rabbits.

Wickersley Woods

They are looking out for something far more sinister.

Mr Healey explained: "Wickersley Woods is an ancient bit of woodland managed by the Parish Council. My wife Jackie and I like to go there first thing in the morning.

"You go to the far side of the woods, and the sun is just coming up.

"It's a special walk in a special place," he told the Yorkshire Post magazine.

Secretary of State for Defence John Healey made a visit to Sheffield Forgemasters along with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles before bilateral meeting at Wentworth Woodhouse

"It's rather different these days because I have a protection team, so it's not quite the same when you have two burly lads a couple of paces behind you!"

The beefed up security was put in place when the Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP was appointed Secretary of State for Defence, last year.

The officers are probably members of the Royalty and Specialist Protection branch of the Metropolitan Police, which is responsible for providing close protection to high-profile figures.

Many are authorised firearms users, routinely carrying guns in the course of their duties.

If the presence of such lethal firepower spoils the peacefulness of the stroll, Mr Healey knows exactly where to go to lift his spirits.

He could nip to his favourite local the Three Horse Shoes on Bawtry Road, Wickersley or, in his constituency, the Rockingham Arms in Wentworth.

"I'd been Defence Secretary for only ten days when the Australian Defence Minister arrived for a meeting," he recalled.

"I thought, why did I have to meet him in London? Why don't we meet at Wentworth Woodhouse, and then I'll take him to the Rock?

"He still talks about it. He was at home in the bar, as I was."

Mr Healey revealed his favourite eaterie too, the Golden Ball at Whiston.

Jackie prefers 'W' – the Italian bar and restaurant in Wickersley.