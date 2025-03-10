John Healey works on the Special Relationship with US Defence Secretary
An unfriendly exchange of words saw the US suddenly radically alter their stance on military and intelligence support for the beleaguered European nation.
The bust-up suddenly made Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey's job as UK Defence Secretary all the more hazardous.
So there was a lot on the line when Mr Healey travelled to the Pentagon last Thursday to discuss European security, NATO’s role, and efforts to secure an end to the Ukraine-Russia hostilities.
The South Yorkshire MP knew he had to develop a respectful and trusting relationship with his opposite number Pete Hegseth, the US Defence Secretary.
Mr Hegseth had only been in the job seven weeks and, like his British visitor, has had to pick up the pieces of the Trump-Zelenskyy fall-out.
All the evidence would suggest a triumph in diplomacy for the Rotherham MP.
“We are in the middle of a dynamic security environment where President Trump is calling on our European allies to take the lead, and you have done just that, sir,” Hegseth told Healey.
In return Healey issued guarantees around the UK’s commitment to European security, pointing to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recently announced rise in defence spending.
“You challenged us to step up in Ukraine, on defence spending and on European security, and I say to you that we have, we are, and we will further,” he told Hegseth.
“I’m here today to strengthen that defence and security bond between our two nations. It’s needed now more than ever in this new era that we must face together.”
History may show how Mr Healey had helped make the 'Special Relationship' with the US special once more.
He concluded: "Following a very good meeting with Secretary Hegseth in Washington, we both say that our unique relationship is as strong as ever. We will continue to collaborate closely on military operations, exercising, intelligence gathering and the development of advanced technologies.
"We’re in full agreement that we must continue the push for peace in the days ahead. And that peace must last, allowing no return to Russian aggression."