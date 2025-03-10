John Healey works on the Special Relationship with US Defence Secretary

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth (left) and UK Secretary of State for Defence The Rt Hon John Healey MP after a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington

It doesn't pay to irritate Donald Trump and his administration. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy found that out during his ill-fated meeting with the US President in the White House.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An unfriendly exchange of words saw the US suddenly radically alter their stance on military and intelligence support for the beleaguered European nation.

The bust-up suddenly made Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP John Healey's job as UK Defence Secretary all the more hazardous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So there was a lot on the line when Mr Healey travelled to the Pentagon last Thursday to discuss European security, NATO’s role, and efforts to secure an end to the Ukraine-Russia hostilities.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth (left) and UK Secretary of State for Defence The Rt Hon John Healey MP

The South Yorkshire MP knew he had to develop a respectful and trusting relationship with his opposite number Pete Hegseth, the US Defence Secretary.

Mr Hegseth had only been in the job seven weeks and, like his British visitor, has had to pick up the pieces of the Trump-Zelenskyy fall-out.

All the evidence would suggest a triumph in diplomacy for the Rotherham MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are in the middle of a dynamic security environment where President Trump is calling on our European allies to take the lead, and you have done just that, sir,” Hegseth told Healey.

In return Healey issued guarantees around the UK’s commitment to European security, pointing to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recently announced rise in defence spending.

“You challenged us to step up in Ukraine, on defence spending and on European security, and I say to you that we have, we are, and we will further,” he told Hegseth.

“I’m here today to strengthen that defence and security bond between our two nations. It’s needed now more than ever in this new era that we must face together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

History may show how Mr Healey had helped make the 'Special Relationship' with the US special once more.

He concluded: "Following a very good meeting with Secretary Hegseth in Washington, we both say that our unique relationship is as strong as ever. We will continue to collaborate closely on military operations, exercising, intelligence gathering and the development of advanced technologies.

"We’re in full agreement that we must continue the push for peace in the days ahead. And that peace must last, allowing no return to Russian aggression."