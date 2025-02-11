John Healey MP to chair vital Ukraine meeting

John Healey MP with Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Serhiy Boyev

John Healey will make history tomorrow (Wednesday) as Britain attempts to shore up international support for war-torn Ukraine.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP, in his role as Defence Minister, will chair the meeting of an organisation involving 57 countries that have been supporting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's attempts to repel the Russian invasion.

The appointment of Mr Healey to host the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG, also known as the Ramstein group) comes at a key moment in the bloody conflict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its formation three years ago, an American defence secretary has always chaired the UDCG, which coordinates military and other aid to Ukraine.

Secretary of State for Defence The Rt Hon John Healey MP

But since Donald Trump returned to the White House, the prospect of continuing American aid and involvement with European security has been plunged into doubt, with the distraction of China's stated aims on Taiwan seemingly more important in Washington's eyes.

So while the Pentagon reassesses its role, Mr Healey has emerged as the most appropriate choice as the man to run the Group, in Brussels on Wednesday.

That underlines the trust of other nations in the Yorkshireman, since he took office in Whitehall, in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last few days have been typical of the local, national and international pressures that the Rotherham MP now routinely deals with.

He has:

* Reinforced a Government undertaking that the UK will send £3 billion a year to Ukraine;

* Defended British service personnel who served in Northern Ireland, amid recent criticism of SAS soldiers involved in a 1992 'terrorist ambush' in Co Tyrone;

* Attended a breakfast club event at Rawmarsh Thorogate school;

* Inspected the Snooker4all Academy's new home at Broad Street in Parkgate.