Lakeside Cafe, Thrybergh Country Park.

PLANS to revamp two country parks in Rotherham have been ravaged by the impact of inflation, meaning Thrybergh is no longer expected to get the new cafe residents in the area had been expecting.

Rotherham Council had plans for both Thrybergh and Rother Valley Country Parks, which date back to 2022, which would have seen each get a new ‘destination’ waterfront cafe and other improvements.

But runaway inflation has been blamed for the council having to rein-in plans for both - and while Rother Valley will still get a new building under new proposals, Thrybergh will have make-do with a revamp of its existing cafe.

That has provoke an angry response from Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester, an independent who represents the area and said Thrybergh was being treated as a poor-relation to Rother Valley.

The situation was worsened by the fact the park was in one of Rotherham’s communities most affected by deprivation, he said.

Under proposals to be discussed by the council’s ruling cabinet on Monday, new plans would see Rother Valley still get a new building, with a first floor function room which could take up to 150 people.

A new play space, fresh car parking, including accessible spaces and moving a boat storage area would also go ahead, though several elements of original proposals would be lost.

At Thrybergh, the new cafe has been downgraded to a revamp, though a new picnic area and landscaping work should go ahead.

It means that money already invested in work no longer expected to go ahead will be lost, along with the value of consultation work conducted with park users.

The downgrade comes after new Rotherham MP Jake Richards warned in last week’s Advertiser that he expects future “tensions” as he holds the council to account for its performance.

Cllr Bennett-Sylvester said Thrybergh had already been adversely affected by decisions to move camping facilities and water-sport activities to Rother Valley.

The new proposals added to that situation, he said, and he questioned why the proposals had taken so long to get from the drawing board they were no longer affordable.

“We are very disappointed, but it is what it is,” he said, “It happens time and again.”

“We get pots of money but it has to be scaled back. Frustration is the word.

“I was on a school visit last week and they have never been to the country park.

“We need to do something to make it somewhere that kids from East Herringthorpe can go, to enjoy it.

“Ninety per cent of visitors go by car,” he said.

A report to cabinet members states: “Given the necessary changes of scope on Thrybergh, there will be an opportunity for further consultation with key stakeholders.

“However, in accordance with the original proposal, the modified scheme will still provide enhanced cafe facilities, improved access for disabled people and better outdoor space.

“It will also enhance the park as a visitor attraction.”

Cllr Bennett-Sylvester said the park’s level topography meant it had to potential to be improved for wheelchair-users and other disabled visitors.