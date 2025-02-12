Independent council candidates announced for Mexborough

Cllr Gibbons with Mexborough First candidates

Political group Mexborough First have announced three candidates for the forthcoming council elections in Doncaster.

They have announced that Cllr Andy Pickering is to stand down, after serving for more than ten years, due to ill health.

He was the founder of the movement, in 2012, being elected two years later and succeeding in three subsequent elections.

Cllr Sean Gibbons will be standing again and has a track record covering almost 25 years working with organisations including Neighbourhood Watch Mexborough Foodbank, Mexborough Events Committee and TARA as well as Doncaster Council.

The other candidates are Tina Needham and John Beal.

Tina has lived in Mexborough for nearly forty years. In this time, has raised a family, fostered a second family and been involved in charity work, alongside her regular job as a teaching assistant at Highwoods Academy.

John lives in Doncaster Road and has spent virtually all his life in the community, spending time working at Mexborough School and having involvement with the town’s heritage society. He also used to run Mexborough’s community cinema and currently operates the town’s chapter of Read 2 Write, a poetry group.

Cllr Gibbons said "I am extremely proud to be standing again and representing Mexborough. Delighted to be joined by two well known local candidates,Tina & John, who also live and work in our town.

There is still much work to do to improve our town. Exciting times ahead as Mexborough will see circa £24m of much needed investment and regeneration over the next couple of years as part of the Masterplan/Levelling Up Funding - Round 3 programme".