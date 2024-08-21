Housing site could finally be developed two decades after planning permission first granted

Fresh plans: This site could take split-level housing

A PARTLY-DEVELOPED housing site could finally be finished, two decades after planning permission was first granted.

Some houses have been built on the site, off Hawshaw Lane, but one area of the site which was granted planning permission for three apartment blocks with 30 homes has never been developed.

That was in 2005 and five years ago plans were mooted to replace them with 14 houses, but the developer involved in that proposal pulled out.

Now fresh proposals for 14 houses have been put forwards by Oak and Prosper Construction, of Doncaster, which would see houses of different designs to those proposed five years ago built on the site, if approval is granted.

The site slopes sharply from Hawshaw Lane, and the development has been proposed with split-level housing because of that.

Planning documents state: “Given the challenges around the site’s topography and the use of split level dwellings, consideration into the accessibility of the units has been fundamental in ensuring a successful development is provided.”

That means the designs all meet planning rules for have a level threshold for access.

Rear access to the houses would be via steps adjacent to gable walls, however, with some shared by neighbouring properties.

The street, which would have 11 four bedroomed homes and a terrace of three houses with three bedrooms, has been planned to keep the street as level as possible and “avoid any unwanted retaining and banking details”, a challenge the applicants say has been “achieved successfully with only minor slopes”.

The decision to drop the idea of developing apartments on the site was made on the grounds that demand for that type of home, in areas like Hoyland, had fallen in recent years.

The change is justified by the applicants, who say: “The fundamental reason for the design change us due to the financial viability of the project.

“As is evident from the lack of activity within this area of the site, it has not been possible to generate a positive appraisal on the construction of 30 apartments.

“The demand of buyers has changed since the pandemic and especially in such a location as Hoyland, there is not the demand for apartment homes as there once was; as such the sales performance is very poor.”