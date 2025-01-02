Housing estate plan rejected on farmland site

Plans quashed: Many new homes could have gone on this site off Hemingfield Road

PLANS for a new housing estate on a farmland site in the Dearne Valley have been rejected - because the land is not deemed as being available for development at present.

The proposal could have seen some farm buildings removed and up to 180 new homes go up on a site near the Dearne Valley parkway, on the edge of Hemingfield.

But the Hemingfield Road site has been earmarked as ‘safeguarded’ land under council planning rules, which is effectively a grey area, meaning it could be suitable for future development needs, but not under the local authority’s current strategy.

That situation was complicated further by the fact the site is part of a wider parcel of ‘safeguarded’ land in the area.

So if development had been allowed, it would have meant a piecemeal development of the area, rather than being part of a wider plan.

Council planning experts studied the implications of making a planning application on ‘safeguarded’ land and concluded that it fell foul of national planning rules.

The planning application attracted a long list of objections, including people with concerns about the impact of development on the value of their homes, the consequences for wildlife and habitats, the generation of pollution, the ability of the infrastructure to cope with extra demands and a catalogue of other concerns.

Under planning rules, local authorities must be able to demonstrate there is a supply of land for housing projecting five years ahead, if they are to successfully challenge applications to build.

Planners said: “A report has been submitted with the application which suggests the council does not have a five year housing land supply, however at present the council is currently reviewing the five year housing land supply position and this work has not yet been completed.”

Work done in 2022 concluded the council’s expectations for housing development were working correctly.

Council experts concluded that losing the farm buildings would not be detrimental, because they were in poor condition, and that the impact on the ‘green and open nature of the site’ could be mitigated in how detailed plans for the development were drawn up, had it been granted permission.

Had the development been accepted, it could have resulted in around 17 affordable homes being created to help those struggling with the housing market.