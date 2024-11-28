Home Office finally confirms asylum seekers will not be returned to Manvers

Holiday Inn Express at Manvers

ASYLUM-seekers will not be returned to the Manvers Holiday Inn hotel, the Government has confirmed, following months of uncertainty.

The hotel, its occupants and staff were attacked when a demonstration degenerated into violence which saw more than 60 police officers hurt and the hotel so badly damaged it had to be taken out of use.

Since then, there has been uncertainty hanging over its future, with a petition calling for it to be demolished and Manvers Residents Association expressing concerns about the impact of its continued use on the community.

Now Home Office officials have confirmed to Rotherham Council that the premises will not be used for such accommodation in future.

Aftermath: The Holiday Inn Express following August's disturbance

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read praised the decision and said: “We are pleased that the new Government has reached the right decision and responded to the representations we have been making.

“For the last three years, and of course repeatedly since the terrible events back in August, we have been making the case against the use of the Holiday Inn Express for people seeking asylum.

“It was always the case that this hotel was the wrong place to put people for long periods of time – many of whom were literally fleeing for their lives.

“We need an asylum system that treats people fairly and with dignity, assessing their claims quickly, and providing sanctuary to those who need it while removing anyone who tries to game the system.

“For too long under the last government that system was broken and run into the ground. “That’s no good for the people claiming asylum or often enough for the communities they’re abandoned into.

“None of which is any excuse for the kind of horrendous and inhuman violence we saw in Manvers in the summer.

“In making this decision the government has thankfully recognised the problems with the hotel, and given assurance to neighbouring residents who have understandably been concerned that such trouble might be repeated again in the future.”

The repercussions of the disturbance on August 4 will be felt for some time to come, with some offenders still facing years in prison as a result of their behaviour.

It remains unknown what the future of the hotel building, which has had broken windows replaced but is still standing empty, might be.