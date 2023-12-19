Have your say on Rotherham Council's priorities ahead of 2024 budget

PUBLIC views are invited as Rotherham Council sets another budget amid a difficult time for local government finances.

RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read

The current year’s budget included £4.3 million of savings because of reduced government funding and an increase in demand for services like adult social care.

No new savings are required for 2024/25 but RMBC is still working to bring a predicted £4.2 million overspend under control this year.

Pressures persist despite the end of the peak austerity years which saw £200 million of cuts and 1,800 staff made redundant in the decade from 2010.

The Local Government Association estimates councils as a whole in England face a £4 billion funding gap over the next two years just to keep services running. According to the LGA, half of all councils nationally say they are not confident they will have enough funding to fulfil their legal duties next year, including providing statutory services.

Some councils have issued Section 114 “bankruptcy” notices, with others saying they are on the brink of doing the same.

RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read said: “Councils across the country are facing an extremely challenging financial environment and Rotherham is no different.

“However, because of the prudent approach we have taken locally we are in a better place than many other councils across the country, but things are still very tight.

“The government’s funding shortfall however makes it extremely difficult to plan for the long term.

“We expect the cost of providing social care to people of all ages to continue to rise over the years ahead, and while of course rising prices and bills affect the council just as they do ordinary households.

“Rotherham residents need and deserve to live in a place that they are proud of, which is why we are continuing to invest in the services that people will rely on.

“We’ve put more money into street cleaning, our libraries and roads, alongside delivering regeneration, investing in local towns and villages across the borough.”

Feedback on what residents believe the council should prioritise can be given at https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/takepartinaconsultation until mid-January.