DEARNE Valley pensioners facing hardship from losing the winter fuel allowance have been thrown a lifeline with a new council hardship fund - while Labour members take the unusual step of challenging the Government to think again.

Pensioners in the Dearne will be among the hardest hit by the loss of the allowance, worth hundreds of pounds, because the area is very deprived.

In response, Barnsley Council has announced it will develop its own hardship scheme to support those left in need by the new policy.

But Barnsley’s ruling Labour group is also to call upon the Government to instigate a full review of the system, instead of simply scrapping it.

For a Labour council to challenge the new Labour Government after only two months in office, following 14 years in opposition, is a highly unusual step.

Since coming to power, Labour have said the country’s finances are more shambolic than anticipated, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves announcing the decision to scrap the allowance, worth up to £300.

That was necessary to help balance the nation’s budget, ministers have repeated, insisting other benefits are available and often go unclaimed.

Barnsley’s Labour group want to ensure that pensioners are supported over the difficult winter period when, under current proposals, most will lose the top-up which allows them to pay fuel bills.

Council leader Sir Steve Houghton CBE, said: “Fourteen years of Conservative failure has left a £22 billion black hole in the public finances with the new Labour Government left to clear up the mess.

“That will of course mean difficult decisions on public spending.

“Barnsley Labour is concerned that withdrawing the Winter Fuel Allowance for the majority of pensioners will have a profound impact on older people.

“Our motion calls on the Government to review Winter Fuel Allowance changes.

“Barnsley’s Labour Council will do what we can do to support pensioners this winter and beyond.

“That includes working with partners to increase the uptake of Pension Credit and developing our own hardship scheme to support those in need.”

Dearne Area Council, an offshoot of Barnsley Council, already uses an organisation called DIAL to help residents identify all benefits they are entitled to. Other area councils do the same and, last year, they helped people claim an extra £6m they were entitled to.