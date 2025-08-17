Grants on offer to improve shops in parts of Rotherham

SHOPS on high streets across Rotherham could benefit from a makeover, from a £270,000 investment secured by Rotherham Council.

The Council has launched the Shop Unit Business Grant Project, funded through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with support from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

The grant aims to help high street businesses in the town centre, Dinnington, Maltby, Swinton and Wath-Upon-Dearne enhance their premises by funding improvements that will contribute to their overall look, feel and vibrancy.

Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to £25,000 to improve the look and feel of their shop units. Improvements could include new shopfronts, signage, flooring, lighting and other refurbishments that will enhance the attractiveness of local high streets.

Businesses are being encouraged to act quickly, with grants awarded on a first come, first served basis until the full allocation is spent.

Applications are open until October30, with all projects set to be completed by the end of the year.

Cllr John Williams, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy said: “This funding represents an opportunity to support the local businesses at the heart of our communities.

“By investing in the look and feel of shops located in our town centres, we’re helping to create more vibrant, welcoming spaces for residents, shoppers and visitors alike. I’d encourage all eligible businesses to apply early and make the most of this support.”

Businesses interested should contact [email protected]

The investment will be complemented by the introduction of a new ‘Street Safe Team’ focused on increasing safety in town and village centres, as well as a new team dedicated to roadside cleansing.