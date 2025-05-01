Grant brings jobs boost to Dearne

Cllr Franklin, KMS Transport operations director Henry Mallinson and Matthew Stephens, chairman of Goldthorpe Town Board

A GRANT from Goldthorpe Towns Commercial Investment Fund has allowed a logistics company to expand its premises.

The investment is part of the £23.1m Goldthorpe Town Deal investment by the Government, with some of the cash also being spent in Thurnsoce and Bolton upon Dearne.

It has allowed KMS Transport to extend its premises in Goldthorpe, which should help the local economy.

The £1.2m project was completed with help from Enterprising Barnsley, which works to help businesses thrive.

The new warehouse at KMS Transport

KMS is part of Mallinson Properties and the project has allowed two large extensions to go up, creating 20 jobs.

Cllr Robin Franklin, Barnsley Council’s cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “Our investment in supporting this expansion is already paying off in terms of jobs created and the growth of the Dearne’s economy.

“This is more evidence that Barnsley is a great place for businesses to invest and add to an economy that benefits everyone.

“We will continue to do whatever we can to help businesses and developers bring forward projects creating new employment opportunities.”

Stephen Mallinson, managing director of Mallinson Properties, said: “We are delighted with the completion of our expansion project, which has been made possible by the Goldthorpe Towns Commercial Investment Fund.

“Not only has this allowed us to meet the growing demand for our services, but it has also benefitted the local economy and community by creating new job opportunities.”

As well as directly creating jobs, the expansion has also had positive knock-on effects in terms of boosting the local supply chain, with local firms involved in the construction.