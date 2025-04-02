Funding boost for Rotherham flood defences

Experience: Sarah Champion at a floods meeting in Rotherham

FLOOD protection measures are to be installed on the River Don to protect homes and businesses in the area, the Environment Agency has announced.

The work is getting £1.2m for the project and is one of 21 schemes announced for the whole of the South Yorkshire.

In total, the should help safeguard 27,000 homes and businesses by reducing the likelihood of flooding.

The investment is part of a £2.65bn package being spent nationally on such work over the next two years.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “The role of Government is to protect citizens.

“However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record following 14 years of Conservative neglect.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting 21 schemes in South Yorkshire, ensuring residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has welcomed the announcement, stating: “I have seen firsthand the damage caused by flooding, to both people’s homes and their local businesses.

“The Environment Agency estimates that the number of homes at risk of flooding could double by 2050 due to the impact of climate change.

“It is horrifying to think that the devastation caused by flooding in Rotherham in the past will only become more common.

“I am grateful for the uplift in funding, hopefully this investment into infrastructure will prevent flooding like that seen in Storm Babet from happening again.”

The scheme will involve using regulators, or flood gates, on the Don catchment area to hold back potential flood water in extreme weather conditions.