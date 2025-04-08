Fresh pressure on Home Secretary to act on Orgreave inquiry pledge

Meeting: Bishop Pete wth Yvette Cooper and Sarah Champion

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion and the Bishop of Sheffield have met with the Home Secretary to ratchet up pressure for an inquiry into the ‘Battle of Orgreave’ more than 40 years ago.

Ms Champion, who represents the area where Orgreave coking plant once stood, and the Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox met with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Tuesday.

In their General Election manifesto Labour committed to “ensure, through an investigation or inquiry, that the truth about the events at Orgrave on 18 June 1984 is brought to light”.

After Labour’s victory, Ms Champion and Bishop Pete wrote to to Government, saying: “In recent years, South Yorkshire Police has undergone a lengthy process of rebuilding relations following the Hillsborough Inquiry and revelations about the Force’s failure to tackle child sexual exploitation in Rotherham. “Much progress has been made. But this cannot be complete whilst lingering distrust about events at Orgreave persists.

“South Yorkshire deserves to know the truth about its police force and the actions of state institutions.”

Tuesday’s meeting was a follow-up to that and Ms Champion said: “The events at Orgreave during the miners’ strike have cast a long shadow. I

“I know just how important Labour’s commitment to establishing the truth was to my constituents. Now we must see that through.’

“Campaigners have been fighting for the truth for more than forty years.

“Many are now elderly, and I made it clear to the Home Secretary we simply cannot afford to wait any longer.

“They have been promised the truth before, only for the rug to be pulled from under them.

“What matters now is delivering on our commitment.

“I am pleased that the Home Secretary is engaging with members of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign, who have done so much to shine a light on events at Orgreave and hope that we will receive positive news soon.”

Bishop Pete said: “Events at Orgreave over 40 years ago remain a raw wound for many across South Yorkshire.

“Only an independent inquiry is capable of bringing a measure of healing and I believe the time for that has come.

“I sense that the Home Secretary understands this.”