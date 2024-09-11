Proudest moment: Mr Benton with Her Majesty in 1977

A FORMER deputy-leader of Rotherham Council, who also served on two other local authorities, has died, his family have announced.

Roland Benton, aged 89, passed away at home in Swinton, his son Mark has confirmed.

Mr Benton was born in Kilnhurst in 1935 and worked at Kilnhurst colliery, where he became branch secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers.

That led to a career in public service which spanned more than three decades, first on Swinton Urban District Council, then on both South Yorkshire County Council and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Councils.

Jubilee year: Mr Benton escorts the Queen in Rotherham in 1977

He was voted onto Rotherham Council when it was created in 1974, as part of a national shake-up of local politics, which also saw urban district councils consigned to history.

A noteworthy element of his political career was serving as Mayor of Rotherham in 1977, aged 39, making him the town’s youngest mayor.

That year he welcomed the Queen to Rotherham during her Silver Jubilee year which, Mark said, was one of his proudest moments.

After his career in the mining industry, Mr Benton went on to work for the Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation, or CISWO, which is responsible for helping to oversee facilities which were established in mining communities for the benefit of those in the industry.

Arrangements for Mr Benton’s funeral still have to be confirmed, but the service is being organised through Butterfield’s Funeral

Directors and those wanting to attend can contact them for details on 01709 571777.

Mr Benton leaves two sons, a daughter, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.