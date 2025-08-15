Former bank to return to its original use of housing in Swallownest

PLANS to convert a former bank in Swallownest into shared accommodation for up to eight people have been approved, despite opposition from six residents over parking, noise and access.

The proposal for 43 High Street will the vacant High Street building transformed into an eight-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO), each room with an en-suite. Shared kitchen and living facilities will also be provided.

The scheme includes reinstating front boundary railings, creating cycle and bin storage, and providing three off-street parking spaces to the rear. The applicant has amended the original plans to ensure a right of way is kept clear and to avoid blocking neighbouring access.

The building – originally two homes before being converted into a bank in the 1970s – has stood empty since the branch closed in 2019.

Back to the future: These former semis, once a bank, will become home to eight people

Six residents objected to the plans, raising concerns about the pressure on already limited parking, the potential for increased noise, and the impact on the character of the area.

A statement from the applicant read out at the meeting said they had amended the scheme, and asked the board to consider the parking and vehicle movements that would be generated from a HMO, in comparison to its previous use as a bank.

“The property has been vacant for a long time. It’s highly unlikely a bank will open in the property again. We are returning it to its original use,” it added.

Council planning officers acknowledged the site lies within a designated Prime Shopping Street, where retail is preferred, but said its edge-of-centre location and residential character meant the change of use was acceptable.

“Because of the character of the building, its historic use….it’s not easily converted into retail use,” a planning officer told the meeting.

Transport officers did not object, highlighting the site’s proximity to shops and public transport, along with existing parking restrictions on High Street and Queens Road. Environmental health officers also raised no concerns, noting that any HMO use would still require licensing.

Councillors on the Planning Board approved the application when they met. Officials were questioned on the type of tenants which might occupy the building, but were told that matter is beyond the scope of planning consent.