Far reaching benefits for Rotherham from Mayoral investment

ROTHERHAM has benefitted from a wide range of major investments with cash awarded by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority in the last two years.

The investments are part of £181m which has been pumped into projects across the county, aimed at improving communities.

They include a diverse range of schemes which involve town centre improvements, including the new bridge to Forge Island and the markets development, flood alleviation work at Parkgate, building 76 affordable homes at Catcliffe, with more at Waverley, creating new bus lanes on the A631 in Wickersley and between Maltby and Hellaby and work around the Magna-Tinsley area to improve safe walking and cycling routes.

In addition, new electric vehicles have been introduced for Community Transport Buses across South Yorkshire, replacing the diesel fleet, and work has been done to improve all railway stations.

More projects are on the way, including a new mainline railway station Rotherham, and spending on those will exceed £740m when complete.

South Yorkshire is also the country’s first Investment Zone and £8m pumped in by SYMCA has triggered a further £71m of private investment, helping to set the path for future prosperity.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said:”My job is growth, across all four corners of South Yorkshire.

“That means investing our money in plans and projects that unlock the potential of Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield.

On track: Rotherham's new station is getting Mayora funing

“Working with our local councils, I’ve been abel to fund nearly £190 of capital investment - money to build things, make things happen and bring some iconic buildings and sites back to life.

“From housing to transport to redevelopment of our town and city centres, we’re funding significant improvements that will make people happier, healthier, wealthier, better protected and better connected.

“People don’t always know it’s the office of the Mayor that is behind some of these projects, but I couldn’t be prouder of that work, or of the impact we’re having right across our community,” he said.

Money spent by SYMCA comes from a mixture of national sources and is backed by councils like Rotherham using some of their own funds to make big projects possible.