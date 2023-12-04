Register
Eastwood site to continue role as council compound

A FORMER car park in Eastwood will continue to be used as a council depot, under updated plans.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:58 GMT
The York Road site, Eastwood, viewed from Fitzwilliam RoadThe York Road site, Eastwood, viewed from Fitzwilliam Road
The land at York Road has been fenced off as a construction compound for workers relaying paving in Rotherham town centre under the delayed £2 million public realm revamp.

The original planning permission expires at the end of March but Rotherham Council has requested that this use continues until next November.

The new application also asks permission to demolish the disused and vacant garages on the site.

In October, RMBC’s cabinet voted to move forward with a project to deliver 12 houses on the former car park beside Fitzwilliam Road.

The site was allocated as residential in Rotherham’s Local Plan in 2018 and it is set to eventually deliver eight houses, plus four apartments designed for older people.

The same project aims to build a further 19 properties where Netherfield Court car home used to stand on nearby Eldon Road.

