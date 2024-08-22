Mallinson Properties for KMS Transport is the first business to secure funding from the Goldthorpe Towns Commercial Investment Fund. Pictured at KMS Transport recently are representatives of Mallinson Properties, the Goldthorpe Town Deal Board and Barnsley Council.

FORTY five new jobs will be created in Goldthorpe as a result of a business expansion made possible with a seven figure investment from a fund set up to boost the Dearne Valley’s fortunes.

The Goldthorpe Towns Fund uses money awarded by the Government to improve Barnsley communities in the Dearne area, with some of the £23m already pumped into creating Goldthorpe’s new town square, upgrading the Dearne playhouse, replacing outdated housing with modern accommodation and financing forthcoming work to create a community hub at Phoenix Park in Thurnscoe.

But part of the package is also grants to help businesses expand - benefitting the local economy - which would otherwise struggle to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first of those is Mallinson Properties, which operates KMS Transport on the Goldthorpe industrial estate.

They have been awarded £1.2m to help towards creating two new warehouses, which will help the business develop, creating 45 new jobs for the area in the process.

It is hoped that will act as a springboard for future expansion at KMS, with the potential for more jobs.

The cash has come from the Commercial Investment Fund and it is anticipated that will also a second business expansion in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallinsons have focused on using local suppliers for the construction work where possible, to help keep the economic benefits focused on the immediate area.

Stephen Mallinson, managing director of Mallinson Properties, said: “This project will not only benefit our company, but also the local economy and community.

“We are proud to be part of the Dearne Valley area and eager to enhance its potential and ambition.”

The £23m investment is being overseen by the Goldthorpe Town Deal board and chairman Matthew Stephens said: “We are focused on supporting the local economy and social value, so I am also pleased to see they are using the local supply chain to deliver the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope this is a catalyst for their business and facilitates the growth we need.”

Cllr Robin Franklin is Barnsley Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and said: “We want to help businesses and developers overcome viability gaps to support the delivery of new projects.

“This will ultimately lead to the creation of new and additional employment.”