Tough choices: Council leader Sir Steve Houghton CBE with his deputy Cllr Caroline Makinson

A FUNDING gap of £19m has opened up at Barnsley Council next year, following the Government’s announcement on local authority spending from April next year.

But while Barnsley Council leader, Sir Steve Houghton CBE, has warned of ‘signficant challenges’ to balance the budget, he has insisted the authority has a “comprehensive, flexible plan” to make sure the figures add up.

Front-line services would be protected, he said.

The Government’s spending local authorities was announced as part of last week’s budget.

Cllr Houghton acknowledged getting back to financial stability will be a long-road.

He stressed, however, that the budget marked a positive step toward addressing some financial pressures facing councils.

“Council finances are in an extremely difficult position. Both national and local governments need to make difficult decisions to help reverse years of financial decline and ensure resources are finally going to the right places,” he said.

“I’m pleased that the needs of councils have been recognised.

“This will help us focus on maximising the opportunities to drive Barnsley forward as the ‘place of possibilities’, although it’s clear that many challenges remain.”

He welcomed the extra £1 billion for children with high needs in schools, to help cover gaps in special educational needs and disabilities provision.

“It’s good to see that issues that impact councils across the country, such as increasing demand in children’s social care services and supporting SEND children and families, are starting to be addressed,” added Cllr Houghton.

“There’s a long way to go, and significant reforms are needed in these areas to go alongside the investment, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Barnsley faces a current £19 million budget gap, and coun Houghton acknowledged that the council will have to make difficult decisions in order to balance its budget.

He added that an increase in the rate of National Insurance paid by employers will ‘significantly impact the costs of our suppliers, including adult social care providers’.

Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic: “We face significant financial challenges with currently a £19 million gap in our budget, but we have a comprehensive, flexible plan to balance our budget and deliver efficiency savings.

“This will mean making difficult choices, but we’re focused on safeguarding front-line services and prioritising people who need the most support.”