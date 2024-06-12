Feedback: Cllr Osborne is urging residents to voice opinions over proposed housing

TWO housing firms have revealed plans which could see almost 500 houses built on fields at the edge of a Dearne community - and have already apologised for failing to tell local councillors.

Developers Keepmoat and Saul Homes are to hold a public consultation later this month, ahead of submitting a planning application which could pave the way for up to 467 new homes in Darfield, but failed to tell councillors who represent the area and have now apologised for the “deeply regrettable” error.

The site is currently green fields, off Doncaster Road, to the rear of existing homes off Upperwood Road and would be developed in two phases under plans being considered.

Cllr Kevin Osborne, one of three who represent the area, found out about the plans after being contacted by residents, and wrote to the companies’ PR firm to complain.

He said: “It is disappointing to note that, although you may have leafletted some properties in Darfield, you appear to not have engaged with elected community representatives.

“Given that I was unaware of the development as proposed, how could I advise residents on their next step?”

The company say the pamphlets were distributed early, in error, before councillors could be approached.

Under the proposals, the site would be developed in two phases, with an application for full planning permission, covering the layout of the site and house designs, for the first phase of 267 homes.

The second phase would have an ‘outline’ application, to decide the principle that housing was approved for the site, covering up to 200 further properties. Detailed plans would be decided later.

Barnsley Council allocated the land for housing as part of its Local Plan, which as adopted around five years ago, earmarking sites for both business and housing development into the 2030s.

That means it was very likely to be developed, in some form, in the years ahead.

The planning process still gives Barnsley Council control over the form any development takes, however, and Cllr Osborne said the involvement of local councillors was helpful because it “may help demystify what at times cam be seem as a complex planning process.”