Developers accept plans for hundreds of new village homes will be 'contentious'
But Keepmoat and Saul Homes, who are intending to develop a site off Doncaster Road in Darfield, insist they will “make the best of the situation” for existing residents in the area.
Planning applications have yet to be submitted for the site, which could be developed in two phases, providing almost 500 new homes - between one and four bedroomed in size - in the years ahead.
The builders held a community consultation session to hear residents’ views on their proposals and Jack Payne, of JRP Associates, who accepted there were concerns from the community, said it was important to hear from those in the area, including one woman who had flooding issues at the bottom of her garden.
“There is no way we could have known that without her, that is why these meetings are important,” he said.
The session attracted many people living in the area, who raised questions about whether the infrastructure - doctors, dentists, schools and more - would be able to cope with almost 500 more households in the area.
Amanda Owen, who lives nearby, said: “It is about things like doctors, we cannot get into the doctors within two months now. Where are these people going to go?
“There will be another 1,500 to 2,000 people. How will that affect things,” she asked.
Wildlife surveys for the site, currently fields, wooded areas and a former quarry, would be conducted, according to the developers’ literature, but Amanda and her husband said Tawny Owls and Woodpeckers were known to be in the area, because they were seen already in their garden.
Under the proposals, there would be access roads from Doncaster Road and Upperwood Road, with cycle paths and public footpaths, including one which already exists on the site being maintained.
But some of those attending questioned whether road safety could be maintained without putting a roundabout into Doncaster Road, and whether bus companies would be willing to route services through the new estate.
Some of those present spoke of mounting organised opposition to the proposals.
