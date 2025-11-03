Defence Minister's personal touch with Remembrance tributes

Dignified: Mr Healey at Harley Mission Rooms

HELPING to erect public tributes cannot be an element of many ministerial job descriptions.

But that didn’t stop John Healey, Conisbrough and Rawmarsh MP – but also defence secretary - from recognising the significance of honouring Remembrance, with actions speaking louder than words.

That took him into Harley and Swinton to help those communities put up their own tributes to those who have fallen in conflicts to protect the country.

In Swinton, that involved helping to install a display which included 56 white crosses - one to represent each of the service personnel from the area lost in World War Two.

In Harley, the volunteers who run the Mission Rooms community centre invited Mr Healey in to help install flags and poppies on the building and road outside as the village’s recognition of sacrifices made.

Mr Healey said the work was “what communities across Rotherham are doing”, with volunteers and Royal British Legion branches behind much of the work.

He said the tributes also “recognise our forces now, and their service and dedication” in their roles defending the country.

“The strong local feeling behind our forces is stronger now than a decade ago, that is a tribute to the Legion branches, veterans charities and community groups,” he said.

Helping hand: Mr Healey with volunteers in Swinton

“They are leading the charge, to make sure none of us forget. For me, this is wonderful,” he said.

Remembrance services will take place in communities across the country at 11am on Sunday November 9, when the country will recognise a minute’s silence.

Next door to Harley in Wentworth, the village’s service will take place at the war memorial in Hague Lane.

It will be conducted by Rev Marie Raffia and will also feature Barnsley Brass Band.

Wentworth Parish Council will be among the organisations represented at that service, with wreath laying and pupils from the village primary school also laying crosses.

That service has become increasingly popular in recent years, attracting substantially more attendees, with more than 200 people present last year.

Service booklets have been printed and will be distributed among those who take part in the service on Sunday.